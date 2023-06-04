Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,559 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,956,000 after purchasing an additional 501,131 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,531,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,421,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $691,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,137 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,712,000 after purchasing an additional 83,520 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $180.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.86 and a 52 week high of $181.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,170 shares of company stock worth $44,498,602 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

