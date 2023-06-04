Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,362,959.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $32,362,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,384 shares of company stock valued at $19,997,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $93.19.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. CLSA cut shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Block from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.03.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

