Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 1,444 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.