Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $235,000 in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 1,263.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 196,563 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 43.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 312,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after buying an additional 95,113 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $37.15.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

