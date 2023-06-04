Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,493,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $429,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coterra Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.