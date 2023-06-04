Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,368,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,301 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Cardinal Health worth $412,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $887,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 49,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $84.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $87.03.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

