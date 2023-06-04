Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,156,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,905 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.02% of Fortive worth $458,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Fortive by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 21,435.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,609 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Fortive by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $67.27 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Fortive Profile



Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

