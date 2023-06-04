Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MOH. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.5 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $287.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.