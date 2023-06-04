Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 10,626 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,003,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $373,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 26,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Price Performance

In other news, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $51.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.