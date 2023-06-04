The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,624,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Clorox worth $367,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

NYSE:CLX opened at $161.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 278.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

