Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 133,971 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,883,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,971 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Snowflake worth $413,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Icapital Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its position in Snowflake by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 349,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after buying an additional 134,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Global Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $24,869,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 1,831 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,016.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,248 shares of company stock worth $42,726,358 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.

Snowflake stock opened at $175.21 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.70.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

