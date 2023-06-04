Cipher Capital LP Makes New $384,000 Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,694 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $180.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.79. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.86 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,170 shares of company stock worth $44,498,602. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

