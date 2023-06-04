Geode Capital Management LLC Has $388.81 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,139,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.15% of Invitation Homes worth $388,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 29,250.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 155.22%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

