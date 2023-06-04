Cipher Capital LP Decreases Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cipher Capital LP cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,433,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Fortive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 128,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

