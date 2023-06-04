Cipher Capital LP Sells 17,823 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,823 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Adient were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Adient by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Adient by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADNT opened at $35.64 on Friday. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.00 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

