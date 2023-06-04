Korea Investment CORP Has $4.90 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after buying an additional 52,801 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avantor by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Avantor by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 212,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 74,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

