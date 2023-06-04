Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $186.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.62. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $187.38.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

