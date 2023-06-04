Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

