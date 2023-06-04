Korea Investment CORP Sells 93,474 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,474 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SVB Financial Group Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $155.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.
About SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
