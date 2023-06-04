Korea Investment CORP Sells 52,823 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,823 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $128.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $162.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKG. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

