Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $242,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,580,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

XHB opened at $72.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $73.08. The firm has a market cap of $988.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

