Korea Investment CORP Boosts Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 31.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 119.94%.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

