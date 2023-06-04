Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,700,000 after acquiring an additional 110,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,035,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $410,120,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 803,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,553,000 after acquiring an additional 437,083 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $173,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.38.

Shares of TFX opened at $236.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.26. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $289.24.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

