4,965 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,117,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,410,000 after purchasing an additional 807,355 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 700,131 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,004,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,620,000 after purchasing an additional 664,704 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

Targa Resources Trading Up 3.9 %

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

