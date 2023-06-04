10,900 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

