IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $470.83 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.31.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

See Also

