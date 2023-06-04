U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,547 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 1.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Silica by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $963.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $18.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

