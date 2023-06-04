Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.51

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as low as $1.64. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 6,951 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma ( NASDAQ:EVOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 175.19% and a negative net margin of 285.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It also develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.