iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stock Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.53

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.53 and traded as low as $25.44. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 331,423 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $720.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

