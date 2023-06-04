Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,649 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,927,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,645,000 after buying an additional 330,055 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,816,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,037,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,978,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $50.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.96. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

