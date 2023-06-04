Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.72

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.72 and traded as low as $3.33. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 68,291 shares.

Predictive Oncology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,800.91% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%.

Institutional Trading of Predictive Oncology

About Predictive Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POAI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 161.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 416,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 257,193 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal, and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

