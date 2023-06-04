Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.72

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.72 and traded as low as $3.33. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 68,291 shares.
Predictive Oncology Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,800.91% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%.
About Predictive Oncology
Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal, and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.
