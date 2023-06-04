Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 938,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,587 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.16% of Avery Dennison worth $169,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,913,000 after purchasing an additional 565,140 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,675,000 after purchasing an additional 363,404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,853,000 after buying an additional 214,825 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 47.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,485,000 after buying an additional 211,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 4.5 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $166.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.59.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.25.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

