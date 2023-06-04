ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.33

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $4.44. ANA shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 3,248 shares traded.

ANA Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 10.22%.

ANA Company Profile

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.