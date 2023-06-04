Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.89. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 12,362 shares.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a development stage company, which is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the worldwide veterinary pharmaceutical industry, and also the development, manufacturing, and marketing of biotechnology-based for products for the human pharmaceutical market.

