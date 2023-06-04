Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.42

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.42 and traded as low as $0.74. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 24,687 shares changing hands.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.