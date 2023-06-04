CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $507.91

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 507.91 ($6.28) and traded as low as GBX 455 ($5.62). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 464 ($5.73), with a volume of 36,536 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
CML Microsystems Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 507 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 508.56. The company has a market cap of £71.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3,314.29 and a beta of 0.90.
About CML Microsystems
CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.
