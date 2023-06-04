Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.19

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.24. Opsens shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 20,395 shares traded.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Opsens from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.
Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.
