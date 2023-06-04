ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.45

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.45 and traded as low as $28.14. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 46,307 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 160.29%.
ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.
