ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.45

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.45 and traded as low as $28.14. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 46,307 shares changing hands.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 160.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

