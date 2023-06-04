Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stake Raised by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,043 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. StockNews.com raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 1.4 %

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

Shares of DAR stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Articles

