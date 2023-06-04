CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 38,767 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 527,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,767 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Plug Power worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.34.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

