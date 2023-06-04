CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,606 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $129.81 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.07 and a 200 day moving average of $127.47.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

