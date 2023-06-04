Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Leidos by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 3.8 %

LDOS opened at $81.49 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.63.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

