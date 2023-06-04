The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $81.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DSGX. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DSGX opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.