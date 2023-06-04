Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Shares Down 10.3%

Shares of Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 11,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 73,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Latin Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Latin Metals Company Profile

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

Featured Stories

