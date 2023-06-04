Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,929,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,223 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,837,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,307,000 after acquiring an additional 880,490 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth about $57,777,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Boston Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 2,536.7% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,666,000 after acquiring an additional 521,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $108.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $61.64.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.49.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also

