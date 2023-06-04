BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Trading 10.8% Higher

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.35 and last traded at $65.35. 1,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25.

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings and Coated Products North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

