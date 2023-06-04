Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,456 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.09% of PacWest Bancorp worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,835.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director C William Hosler purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor purchased 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 51,833 shares of company stock worth $1,089,746 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $905.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.37.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.51%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

