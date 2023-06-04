Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of GLPI opened at $50.25 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.71 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.