Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Shares Up 2.6%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99. 145,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 154,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGLX. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Enthusiast Gaming Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

