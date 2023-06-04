APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of APA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

APA Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 3.54. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.